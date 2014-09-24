Everything We Know So Far About 'Taken 3'

20th Century Fox via USA Today Liam Neeson in a photo released for ‘Tak3n.’

Liam Neeson may not have made a big splash at theatres with his latest film, “A Walk Among the Tombstones;” however, that will change when the 62-year-old action star’s next movie hits theatres.

USA Today revealed a first look at “Taken 3,” the sequel to Neeson’s 2009 film in which he plays a retired CIA agent seeking revenge on the men who kidnapped his daughter.

While we can’t wait for Neeson’s next action flick, it doesn’t hit theatres until January.

Until then, here’s everything we know about the film.

1. What it’s called:

“Tak3n.” Yes, the number will be worked into the tile.

2. What it’s about:

This time it doesn’t sound like anyone in particular is kidnapped. Instead, someone’s life is literally “taken.”

Via USA Today:

This time, he’s the hunted prey after he’s framed for the murder of someone close to him. “I have to go on the run, I’ll put it that way, from the not-so-lawful types and the lawful authorities,” says Neeson, choosing his words carefully. “Bryan Mills served his country faithfully, but now even they are after him. They must not like me.”

Unlike previous films, “Tak3n” will not involve any overseas travelling. “Taken 2” director, Olivier Megaton will return while Forest Whittaker will join the cast as an officer hunting Mills down.

3. How much Liam Neeson is reportedly making:

According to Deadline, Neeson signed a deal “in the vicinity of $US20 million” for the sequel. That’s a giant leap from his reported $US1 million salary for “Taken.”

4. When it will be released:

20th Century Fox will release “Tak3n” January 9, 2015.

5. Will there be a “Taken 4”?

Don’t count on it. Neeson has said this third film will close out the franchise.

“It’s a rollicking good story,” Neeson told USA Today. “But I think this is the end.”

However, Neeson was adamant a third film wasn’t happening for some time, too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.