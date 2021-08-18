12 easy ways to improve your home’s design, according to HGTV’s Leanne and Steve Ford

- Leanne and Steve Ford host HGTV’s “Restored by the Fords” and “Home Again with the Fords.”
- They shared tips on how to get your home to look like it’s had an HGTV makeover.
- Leanne said painting your walls white and changing your lighting can transform your space.
Insider spoke with the duo in 2019 to find out how homeowners can get the HGTV results without too much effort or money. They said you can take your house to the next level by making small, incremental changes.
“Do not underestimate the power of painting,” Leanne told Insider in 2019. “Painting a room can take a weekend, and it can change everything. It freshens things up and it makes you excited and happy.”
“I think white paint is fail-proof [and] timeless,” she said. “It makes everything look better and cleaner.”
“These simple, easy fixes make a big difference,” Leanne said. “Don’t underestimate them.”
“Rugs can really ground a space,” Leanne said. “Instant gratification.”
“I try to stay away from trend conversations because trends are so fluid,” she said. “They come and go so fast. You need to ignore trends.”
“You have to understand that design is subjective,” Leanne said. “It’s an art form. Not everybody is going to like the same thing, and that’s OK.”
She went on to say, “At the end of the day, if you don’t love it, do not put it in your house. Nobody lives in your house but you.”
“You don’t have to do a whole scope of work,” Steve said in 2019. “You can do one piece at a time.”
“When you rip a wall out and you see something beautiful behind it, it evolves the design,” she told Insider. “Now, [you’re like,] ‘Let’s do this instead.'”
Leanne did admit, however, that her brother doesn’t love when she changes her design plans mid-project, but she thinks it’s worth it.
“When you’re rolling with the punches, that’s when the best stuff happens,” she said.
“It’s OK to take risks and chances,” Steve said. “Be fluid and open to change.”
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story was published on October 28, 2019.