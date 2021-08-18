12 easy ways to improve your home’s design, according to HGTV’s Leanne and Steve Ford

The cheapest and fastest way to completely redesign your house is by painting.

Leanne said a complete overhaul of your house can be a daunting task. However, if you paint your walls, it will feel like a completely new space.

“Do not underestimate the power of painting,” Leanne told Insider in 2019. “Painting a room can take a weekend, and it can change everything. It freshens things up and it makes you excited and happy.”