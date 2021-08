12 easy ways to improve your home’s design, according to HGTV’s Leanne and Steve Ford

Redesigning and redecorating your house can seem like a daunting task, especially when you compare it to the massive home overhauls you see on HGTV.

Brother-and-sister team Leanne and Steve Ford are known for HGTV’s “ Restored by the Fords ” and, more recently, “Home Again with the Fords,” which began airing earlier this year. Leanne also took part in HGTV’s competition show “Rock the Block.”

Insider spoke with the duo in 2019 to find out how homeowners can get the HGTV results without too much effort or money. They said you can take your house to the next level by making small, incremental changes.