Take your career to new levels with this data analytics bundle

Data science is emerging as one of the highest-paying professions across many industries. You can dive into it with the Business Intelligence & Data Science Bundle, on sale for only $50.70 AUD [$39 USD].



You’ll make your way through four interactive courses that cover data science fundamentals. Mastering key analytics tools like SQL and Excel, you’ll discover how to apply your expertise to the fields of business and marketing. And with the right training, you can use your knowledge to understand what drives customer loyalty and optimal revenue.

The Business Intelligence & Data Science Bundle normally retails for $358.80 AUD. But you can save over 80% off and get them for only $50.70 AUD [$39 USD].

Please note that all deals in the deals store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical products.

Get this deal





Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.