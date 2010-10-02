Yahoo Is An Attractive Target To Be Taken Private

Today’s tech business game: What to do with Yahoo?



We’ve already implored Yahoo to buy AOL, install Tim Armstrong as CEO, and cut some fat.

Youssef Squali at Jefferies has a few ideas of his own. The most intriguing of which is to take Yahoo private.

In a report he says Yahoo could go private at $20-$23 per share. Then it could work on rebuilding itself without the pressure/scrutiny of the public markets.

We’re not sure if it’s in the best interest of Yahoo, but if the stock keeps slipping, Yahoo sure does look like a good buyout target.

Buy Yahoo, sell off the Asian assets, thin the ranks, make the company healthy, then IPO or sell it.

Here’s Squali’s sum of the parts analysis of Yahoo:

