Take-Two's (TTWO) OJ Simpson Deal: $50k

New details on an old controversy for Take-Two Interactive: The Street.com obtains the contract between the video game company and O.J. Simpson for use of Simpson’s likeness in a football game. Take-Two paid Simpson $50,000 this year. In theory Simpson could have received another $50,000 if the contract was renewed, but that seems unlikely given that the game, All-Pro Football 2K8, has sold poorly.



Take-Two has plenty on its hands — namely a reorg and a push to make sure they don’t blow the ship date for Grand Theft Auto IV again — but this won’t add to their problems: The OJ deal was approved by Take-Two’s old management, so Strauss Zelnick and company can’t take the blame for this one. The Street.com

