Take-Two's (TTWO) Strauss Zelnick: How I Got To Be Such A Stud

First it was iminlikewithyou’s Charles Forman in Esquire. Then he returned, along with Tumblr’s David Karp and Digg’s Kevin Rose in Details. Now the latest contestant in the “Tech executive who’d rather be a magazine model” fame-off is Take-Two (TTWO) Chairman Strauss Zelnick, whose ripped forearms grace the cover of November’s Men’s Fitness.



Does running companies not keep these guys busy? At least in Strauss’s case, you have to admit, yeah, for 51, the guy looks prettty good.

So what’s the secret to a muscular fifties? “Having protein right before and right after a workout is highly correlated with muscle growth.” Thanks for the tip, Strauss!

Meanwhile, Men’s Fitness is stuck in the 90s and won’t let us embed Zelnick’s video. So you’ll have to check it out on their site.

See also:

Market Top Alert: Silicon Alley’s Bright Young Things Splashed Across Glossy Magazine

Alley Stars In Details, Not Totally Psyched About It

After EA Bails On Take-Two, So Do Investors – Stock Down 25%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.