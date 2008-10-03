Take-Two Takes Itself Off The Table (TTWO)

Last month EA dropped its $2 billion bid for Take-Two, which left the company wide open for the “various interested parties” that Take-Two says it’s been talking to since May to swoop in and make an offer. Now it looks like that won’t happen either — Take-Two announced this morning that it would stay independent.



So who were those interested parties, and what kind of deals were they considering? Take-Two still won’t say. Meanwhile, TTWO is now trading at $15.29 — $10 below EA’s bid.

See Also:

After EA Bails On Take-Two, So Do Investors – Stock Down 25%

EA Finally Drops Take-Two Bid (For Now)

Take-Two Ups Rhetoric: We’ve Definitely Got People Who Want To Buy Us

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.