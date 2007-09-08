Take-Two Sheds Accessory Unit

Take-Two (TTWO) has sold its Joytech peripherals unit (joysticks, cables, etc) to Mad Catz for $3.7 million. It’s non-event for Take-Two, which didn’t even bother to disclose the sales price in its announcement (though tiny Mad Catz, whose stock trades for less than a dollar, did). But anything that can help the company focus on getting Grand Theft Auto IV out the door as soon as possible is a good thing. Release.
