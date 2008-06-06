Take-Two's (TTWO) Electronic Arts (ERTS) Bill: $3.4 M And Counting

Who’s going to win the Electronic Arts (ERTS) vs. Take-Two (TTWO) tussle? No contest: The lawyers and the bankers! In the 10-Q it just filed with the SEC, Take-Two says it spent $3.4 million fighting off Electronic Arts during Q2, and the tab is still running: Earlier this week, EA said it would essentially push back the deadline yet again.



Then again, Take-Two can afford some high-end help, at least for the time being: Despite the fact that the newest Grand Theft Auto game was only on sale for the last two days of the quarter, the GTA franchise generated an extra $337 million in revenue during Q2.

