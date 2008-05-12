Take-Two's Rockstar: Actually A Rock Star (TTWO, ERTS)

The jury’s still’s out as to whether Grand Theft Auto IV’s sales will be enough to help Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) fend off Electronic Arts’ (ERTS) bid, or at least boost the takeout price a few bucks. The WSJ reminds us that the deadline on EA’s tender offer expires Friday, but who cares? That’s just a bit of throat-clearing before the Journal gets down to the business at hand: An entertaining profile of Sam Houser, the 36-year-old auteur behind the GTA franchise.



In case you don’t have time to read the whole thing (but you should), here’s the good stuff:

Rockstar is set up as an independent studio at Take-Two, which means Sam and his brother Dan run their own fiefdom. Electronic Arts, which has been wooing them for some time, promises to let them keep the same arrangement.

The job pays well: In 2005, Take-Two shelled out $84 million to the Brothers Houser and other executives. The assumption is they’ll be making more if they go to EA.

Sam’s beard “stretches to the top of his chest.” (We’ve only got on outdated photo, unfortunately.)

Sam screams a lot and may or may not throw things at walls, but says he is trying to get better at controlling his temper.

Unnamed people describe Sam has “wielding” a baseball bat in the office. He denies it.

There are a bunch of guns around the office. But they’re replicas, Rockstar says.

After two Rockstar employees killed themselves last year, the company hired a spiritual healer to walk around the New York office “swinging crystals”.

If all of this strikes as you as rather tame by, say, Hollywood standards, you’re right. For an awesome portrait of a real entertainment business enfant terrible, consult this WSJ profile of producer Scott Rudin, who once fired an assistant who brought him the wrong muffin.

