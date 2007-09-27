rumour: Take-Two On The Block

A buyout rumour has goosed shares of Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), reports BloggingStocks, via Barron’s. No word as to who would actually pay more than TTWO’s current market cap of $1.3 billion, but the obvious strategic buyer would be game heavyweight Electronic Arts (ERTS). As of 2pm, TTWO was trading around $17.50, up 2.5%; more important, the shares have climbed back completely after tanking two months ago, when the company announced it wouldn’t ship Grand Theft Auto IV in time for holidays 07.



