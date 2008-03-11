Take-Two Investors Sue, Bail

recently announced comp package, among other issues.



Meanwhile other investors have complained in different ways: Oppenheimer Funds, TTWO’s largest shareholder, has sold 8.8 million shares, or about half of its 23% stake in the company. Fidelity, previously the second largest shareholder, sold 7.5 million shares, dropping its stake from 14.7% to 2.75%.

TTWO shares, valued in ERTS’ offer at $26, are now down to $24.85.

See Also: Electronic Arts Puts Take-Two In A $2B Bear Hug

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.