Take-Two Hires Former EA Exec To Head Asia Division

Take-Two (TTWO) isn’t freezing up while waiting for GTA IV to come out and trying to defeat the tender offer from Electronic Arts (ERTS). Instead, the company is planning its expansion into Asia, and adding a slightly ironic twist: Take-Two has brought on former EA exec Hubert Larenaudie, to be the company’s Asia head, and told him to chase after the game market in Japan, Korea and China. Hubert said his primary focus will be online games, which makes sense to us.



