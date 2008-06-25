Take-Two’s Shares Briefly Hit EA’s Buyout Price (TTWO, ERTS)

Take-Two’s rationale for turning down Electronics Arts’ $2 billion offer: You’re grossly undervaluing us, and that will become clear once we release Grand Theft Auto IV.



Now GTA IV has been out for nearly two months, and its record-setting performance has been duly noted. So what does the market think TTWO is worth? $25.79 — four cents more than EA’s current offer.

See Also:

