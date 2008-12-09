Take-Two CEO: Ads In Video Games A Tiny Market (TTWO)

Do gamers hate seeing ads in video games? As least one publisher thinks so: Take-Two (TTWO) CEO Strauss Zelnick (SA100: #43), whose company is behind the “Grand Theft Auto” mega-franchise, tells Reuters ads take users “out of the entertainment experience.”



But that goes for some games more than others. Ads and branding are so tied into pro sports that ads work for sports-themed games as well.

Either way, stop looking for a lot of revenue.

Zelnick: “I have been saying ever since we took over Take Two that I thought in-game advertising was a very limited opportunity that applied mostly to the sports business, and I remain of that belief,” he said. “It’s a detail. It exists, it can be profitable, we’d be happy to have it. It’s just not going to move the dial.“

See Also:

Take-Two’s Strauss Zelnick: How I Got To Be Such A Stud

Microsoft’s Massive Confusion With Ads In Video Games

Electronic Arts And Massive Promise To Shove More Ads Into “Madden”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.