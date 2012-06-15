Take-Two Blows 'Grand Theft Auto,' Blames Sony And Microsoft

A consortium of investors led by Strauss Zelnick booted Take-Two Interactive’s management earlier this year following an options backdating scandal that’s led to to criminal charges and guilty pleas. But shareholders may be forgiven for pining for the old regime this afternoon: Take-Two said it won’t be delivering Grand Theft Auto IV in time for the Christmas shopping season, which means it’s going to blow any sales projections it made for the year. That’s also going to be a problem for Sony and Microsoft, which were counting on the game to push sales of their new consoles. They likely didn’t appreciate Zelnick’s quote which blamed them for having the audacity to build different machines. Part of the problem, he said, was Take-Two’s previous “commitment for a simultaneous release on two very different platforms.” Reuters



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.