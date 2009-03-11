Take-Two Beats The Street, Cuts Guidance

Mixed results for video game publisher Take-Two Interactive (TTWO): In earnings today, the company solidly beat analyst estimates but slashed guidance for the next quarter.

Shares in TTWO were down 2.2% on the news in after hours trading.

Key figures:

Revenue: $256.8 million, vs $210.5 million consensus estimate

Net loss ($0.66) per share, vs loss ($0.73) estimate

Q2 revenue guidance: $200 to $220 million, vs $263.7 million estimate

Q2 earnings guidance: loss ($0.10) to ($0.20), vs $0.04 profit estimate

Take-two has the following games in the pipeline for the rest of the fiscal year. The big question: Whether Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars will translate well to Nintendo’s kid-oriented DS.



Beaterator

BioShock® 2

Borderlands™

Don King Boxing

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

Grand Theft Auto IV Second Episode

Mafia II

Major League Baseball® 2K9

Midnight Club: Los Angeles Downloadable Content – South Central Premium Upgrade

NBA® 2K10

NHL® 2K10

Red Dead Redemption

The BIGS™ 2

