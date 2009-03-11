Take-Two Beats The Street, Cuts Guidance

Mixed results for video game publisher Take-Two Interactive (TTWO): In earnings today, the company solidly beat analyst estimates but slashed guidance for the next quarter.
Shares in TTWO were down 2.2% on the news in after hours trading.
Key figures:
- Revenue: $256.8 million, vs $210.5 million consensus estimate
- Net loss ($0.66) per share, vs loss ($0.73) estimate
- Q2 revenue guidance: $200 to $220 million, vs $263.7 million estimate
- Q2 earnings guidance: loss ($0.10) to ($0.20), vs $0.04 profit estimate
Take-two has the following games in the pipeline for the rest of the fiscal year. The big question: Whether Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars will translate well to Nintendo’s kid-oriented DS.
Beaterator
BioShock® 2
Borderlands™
Don King Boxing
Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars
Grand Theft Auto IV Second Episode
Mafia II
Major League Baseball® 2K9
Midnight Club: Los Angeles Downloadable Content – South Central Premium Upgrade
NBA® 2K10
NHL® 2K10
Red Dead Redemption
The BIGS™ 2
