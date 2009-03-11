Take-Two Beats The Street, Cuts Guidance

Eric Krangel
f?id=49b6ca9214b9b94b0088641e&maxX=242&m

Mixed results for video game publisher Take-Two Interactive (TTWO): In earnings today, the company solidly beat analyst estimates but slashed guidance for the next quarter.

Shares in TTWO were down 2.2% on the news in after hours trading.

Key figures:

  • Revenue: $256.8 million, vs $210.5 million consensus estimate
  • Net loss ($0.66) per share, vs loss ($0.73) estimate
  • Q2 revenue guidance: $200 to $220 million, vs $263.7 million estimate
  • Q2 earnings guidance: loss ($0.10) to ($0.20), vs $0.04 profit estimate

Take-two has the following games in the pipeline for the rest of the fiscal year. The big question: Whether Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars will translate well to Nintendo’s kid-oriented DS.
          
Beaterator        
BioShock® 2    
Borderlands™      
Don King Boxing      
Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars     
Grand Theft Auto IV Second Episode     
Mafia II       
Major League Baseball® 2K9     
Midnight Club: Los Angeles Downloadable Content – South Central Premium Upgrade       
NBA® 2K10     
NHL® 2K10  
Red Dead Redemption      
The BIGS™ 2

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.