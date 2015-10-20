Take a tour of the Gulfstream G650, the best private jet $65 million can buy

© Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation The $US65 million Gulfstream G650 is the world’s top private jet.

At $US65 million, the Gulfstream G650 is the biggest, fastest, and overall best private jet money can buy.

It also takes a lot of patience to get your hands on one.

If you want one, you’ll have to wait years for delivery after you place an order.

But once you’re on board, you can fly around the planet faster and higher than on any commercial jet, in a cabin flooded with natural light and filled with air that is actually richer than what you breathe in cheaper planes.

It’s easy to see why the G650 is in a class of its own.

[An earlier version of this post was written by Alex Davies.]

The G650 is the largest purpose-built private jet on the market, and has the tallest, longest, and widest cabin in its class. © Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation At its maximum takeoff weight, it can climb to 41,000 feet (above bad weather and crowded commercial jet routes) in just 22 minutes. © Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation Its range is more than 8,000 miles. Flying from London at near its top speed, it can reach New York and Beijing. At a slower, more fuel-efficient rate, it can get to Buenos Aires and Los Angeles. Gulfstream With two Rolls-Royce engines, the plane has a top speed of Mach .925 -- nearly the speed of sound, and much faster than commercial jets. Alex Davies / Business Insider Big windows in the cockpit allow the pilots to see the tips of the plane's wings, helpful for navigating on the ground. Alex Davies / Business Insider A camera under the plane's nose helps them see what's below the plane. Alex Davies / Business Insider The plane's Enhanced Vision System can project an infrared image of what its cameras see onto the pilot's Head-Up Display. Alex Davies / Business Insider Pilots also have the Synthetic Vision-Primary Flight Display, which uses terrain data to create a digital view of the plane's surroundings, for use in low visibility conditions. © Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation G650 pilots get the standard sheep skin cover for their seats -- it's not only comfortable, it's great for absorbing sweat. Alex Davies / Business Insider For $65 million, you get more than a well-equipped cockpit. The G650's cabin is totally luxurious. Alex Davies / Business Insider There's room on board for eight passengers and a crew of four. Alex Davies / Business Insider There's a separate compartment so a crew member can give passengers privacy and still be comfortable. Alex Davies / Business Insider Buyers choose from 12 different floor plans, and can customise the look of their plane. Alex Davies / Business Insider Naturally, there are several big television screens. Alex Davies / Business Insider 'Les Miserables' was playing when we checked out the plane. It looked pretty good. Alex Davies / Business Insider An iPhone app can be used to control the screens, as well as things like lighting and opening the shades. © Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation The seats are a lot bigger than the ones travellers get to enjoy in economy class. Alex Davies / Business Insider They also swivel and have foot rests. © Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation And lie flat for those who want a good night's sleep. © Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation During the day, the huge windows (16% bigger than those on the Gulfstream G550) let in lots of light. Alex Davies / Business Insider The galley is equipped with a water sterilization system, as well as china, crystal, and flatware for serving excellent meals. Alex Davies / Business Insider And the bathroom looks nicer than what you find in many New York City apartments. Courtesy Gulfstream On top of the luxury amenities, the G650's structure and engines are designed so the cabin can be pressurised to a higher level than normal. Alex Davies / Business Insider The result is that passengers feel like they're breathing at an altitude of 3,000 to 4,000 feet, not about 8,000, like on commercial jets. That makes flying less tiring and even more comfortable. © Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation Have $65 million to spare? You'll still have to wait a few years to get a G650 -- and there's no way to cut the line. © Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

