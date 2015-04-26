Take this quiz to figure out the best job for you

Choosing a job can be completely overwhelming — especially when you’re just starting out or looking to transition to a new career.

Yes, our unique personalities, life experiences, and passions do draw us to certain professions — but that doesn’t necessarily make it easier to make a choice when the options are seemingly endless.

Basically, you’re constantly trying to find out what job is best for you, no matter how old or how experienced you are.

Luckily, there are tons of tools out there to help you figure out the “right job” or “perfect job” for you, including PayScale‘s new “Best Job For Me” quiz.





This tool collects and assesses data related to your interests and values by asking a few questions about the kind of work you want to do, your education, your personality, and whether salary or job satisfaction is most important.

It then generates a list of jobs from PayScale’s database that fit your answers.

Below each job are useful statistics, including demographics, salary, typical degree levels, and majors for people with that job, as well as job stress, satisfaction, and meaning statistics.

Of course there’s no guarantee that this will lead you to your dream job, but it can help you determine which might be a good fit.

