POP QUIZ: Are You In Love With Your Employer's Retirement Plan?

Certain features endear us to those we love. Yet often we yearn for a way to measure the depth of that special bond.And now here for the first time, you can take a quiz to assess how much you’re feeling the love of your workplace retirement program.



Before you can compute the depth of your Retirement Love, you will need to answer each question in the Retirement Love Survey below by selecting all applicable responses.

Retirement Love Survey

1. I am covered by the following retirement plan(s):

a. Traditional defined benefit pension plan paying annuity income at retirement.

b. 401(k) or other retirement savings plan paying out whatever is left after I’m done with it.

c. One or more plans that seem to involve a lot of smoke and mirrors.

d. None, or I must have been out that day when they talked about them.

2. Other than for plan administration, my employer pays this much toward my retirement plan(s):

a. Everything; that’s why I like working there.

b. Half or more of what I put in – not too shabby.

c. Less than half of what I put in – not nearly enough if you ask me.

d. Nothing, that cheapskate!

3. My retirement plan lets me invest among the following number of investment options:

a. More than 20; I’m totally confused.

b. 11 – 20; It’s still scary.

c. 1 – 10; Sure… I know exactly what I’m doing.

d. None; Well, I guess they just don’t trust me.

4. My employer offers the following guidance in the investment of my retirement plan money:

a. They take care of it so I don’t have to worry my pretty little head.

b. Individual investment advice or account management to help me sleep at night.

c. Target-date retirement funds with holdings that generally get more conservative the closer I get to retirement.

d. None, I am on my own. I guess they don’t really care as they must really want me to work here an awful long time before I can afford to retire.

Your Retirement Love Score is determined by summing the point values assigned to your Retirement Love Survey responses above in accordance with the following scale:

a – 3 points

b – 2 points

c – 1 point

d – Nothing

Add the points for each Retirement Love Survey answer to compute your total Retirement Love Score.

Retirement Love Scale

Then you can use your total Retirement Love Score computed above to assess the depth of that special feeling with your workplace retirement program using the scale below.

9 or more Points: A whole lotta love

6 – 8 Points: More than a feeling

4 – 5 Points: Getting in the mood

0 – 3 Points: Hit the road, Jack!

This Retirement Love Survey is intended to roughly assess how your current retirement program stacks up in terms of cost-sharing, choice, guidance, and protection against risks related to investments and longevity that may cause you to outlive your retirement income. Although this survey may not go toward matching you up with your ideal retirement program, it may give you an idea of what features you should be looking for in a retirement program.

This article was written by Richard Schmitt, author of “401(k) Day Trading: The Art of Cashing in on a Shaky Market in Minutes a Day.” Outside of his appearances on Fox Business News, KCBS, and Business News Talk Radio, he is an Adjunct Professor teaching retirement planning at the Edward S. Ageno School of Business at Golden Gate University.

This post originally appeared on TheStreet.

