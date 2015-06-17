Everyone on Facebook is obsessed with the 'Soulmate Quiz' even though tons of people have gotten bizarre results

You’ve probably noticed that your Facebook newsfeed has been invaded by something called the “Soulmate Quiz” but if you take it yourself, you may find the results are a little…strange.

The quiz promises to match you with a soulmate — chosen from your Facebook friends. It’s a not-so-sneaky way to get you to post the quiz to your page, and it’s working. It’s everywhere.

But contrary to what the word “quiz” suggests, there are no questions asked or grades received. The quiz was created by CaptainQuizz, a company that offers dozens of “quizzes” that just analyse a bunch of stuff from your Facebook page and then give you a result.

Seems pretty harmless, right? Well, Mashable’s Brian Koerber was matched with his mum, and I was matched with my best friend.

I asked some of my colleagues to take the quiz, and here was what they found.

Senior Editor Molly Mulshine was matched with her best friend, Eva.

Digital Culture Reporter Madison Malone Kircher got her “big” from her college sorority.

Deputy Editor Caroline Moss was matched with her sister, Lucy.

Visual Features Editor Christian Storm was matched with Digital Culture Reporter Kim Renfro. (They are just friends.)

Digital Culture Reporter Megan Willett was paired up with her friend Sophie.

Deputy Editor Julie Zeveloff was told Business Insider’s Graphic Designer Skye Gould was her match.

We’re not sure what to make of our findings. But out of everyone who took the quiz at Business Insider, no one was matched up with their significant other. (We also noticed the word “definitely” is misspelled on every results page.)

Is it probably just the person you’ve most frequently or recently interacted with on Facebook? Likely.

Is it bizarrely fun, reverting us all back to the emotional mindset of a seventh grade girl? Absolutely.

