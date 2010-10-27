Take The Rejection Therapy Challenge

Rejection Therapy is the real life game with one jarring rule: be rejected by someone every single day. The game was designed to break the tyranny of social anxiety that keeps people from having the relationships and success they crave.



In the game Rejection Therapy, rejection is the desired end result. No other outcome matters. Either you’re rejected or you fail. Rejection equals success.

Exposing The Big Lie

Rejection has had a lot of bad press over the years. It’s tragic how rejection is perceived in this culture. Rejection is an indicator of courage, effort and the exploration of personal boundaries, not a synonym of failure.

Rejection Therapy re-educates players on the power of rejection and the perils of comfort. Fear and anxiety become valuable indicators you are moving in an important, even transformative situation that could change the trajectory of your life.

Sounds heavy, I know. This game can turn your world upside down, and open your eyes to new opportunities – opportunities you may have shunned in the past. It has for me.

The Making of Rejection Therapy

Rejection Therapy is based on a behavioural therapy technique called flooding, except I didn’t know about flooding back in 2009. I just intuitively understood that if I took small steps towards being sociable and less self-protective, I would gain confidence.

After a year of testing and playing Rejection Therapy, I made some important realisations: first, the game actually works. Second, it’s a lot harder to get rejected than I imagined. People are willing to give you what you ask, but you have to ask.

I also came to the realisation that Rejection Therapy could help others as well.

At first, overcoming the fear of anxiety and reclaiming social ground was a selfish pursuit, my own special lifehack for dealing with anxieties associated with certain social interactions. But when I reluctantly shared it with friends and others online, people got it.

Not only did people get it, they started playing it, and reporting their successes.

Take The Challenge

Now Rejection Therapy has caught the imagination of bloggers and twitterers who have taken the 30 Day Challenge (the goal is to get rejected by other people for 30 days consecutive).

You too are invited to try Rejection Therapy. The game is free. There are suggestion cards available for purchase via The Game Crafter, although they are not mandatory to play the game. These cards can provide motivation and direction for those willing to push the boundaries of their social lives.

Gaming your social life has never been so fun.

