Take A Pub Crawl Through Ad Agencies' Hottest In-Office Bars

In-office drinking is not a fleeting feature of the Mad Men era.In fact, rather than downing spirits behind office doors or taking company happy hours to the bar across the street, many admen and women can enjoy a beer or four at their employer’s often intricate and awesome in-house bar. (It’s especially exciting when clients stock the bars with their products).
A few top shops gave us a peek at their chic office bars. Some look like old-time salons, some are ultra-modern with glowing lights, and others are made out of surfboards.
This is the first installation of Business Insider Advertising’s advertising agency pub crawl.
The venue features a 50-foot-long bar that comes fully stocked with clients' drinks--like Diageo spirits. This is a mecca for happy hours, wings, and events.
TBWA creative guru Lee Clow is a famous surf enthusiast.
... but there are multiple office-wide drinking locations for the shop's Thirsty Thursdays, in which one member of the team caters a signature drink. Sometimes it's in the Tiki Room, other times it's on the roof.
7. McKinney's office pub, located in the original Lucky Strike Factory at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham, N.C.
Apart from weekly Pub Thursdays, starting at 4 p.m., employees also play ping pong, corn hole, air hockey, watch bands, and participate in Halloween costume contests.
9. Arnold's Boston office takes a slightly different approach to the bar scene: Meet Arnie, Arnold's in-office, beer vending machine.
10. Mobile advertising giant Velti recently moved into a new San Francisco office that houses TaVern, an employee lounge with a full bar, pool table, foosball, and other games.
