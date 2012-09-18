Take A Pub Crawl Through Ad Agencies' Hottest In-Office Bars

Photo: TBWA/Chiat/Day

In-office drinking is not a fleeting feature of the Mad Men era.In fact, rather than downing spirits behind office doors or taking company happy hours to the bar across the street, many admen and women can enjoy a beer or four at their employer’s often intricate and awesome in-house bar. (It’s especially exciting when clients stock the bars with their products).



A few top shops gave us a peek at their chic office bars. Some look like old-time salons, some are ultra-modern with glowing lights, and others are made out of surfboards.

This is the first installation of Business Insider Advertising’s advertising agency pub crawl.

Email [email protected] with your shop’s bar.

