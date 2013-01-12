Take That Oscars – Ben Affleck Wins Big At The Critics' Choice Awards

Photo: AP Photo / Matt Sayles

No Oscar love for Ben Affleck? No problem.The “Argo” director took home the biggest awards last night at the Critics Choice Awards for Best Picture and Best Director.



Earlier in the day, although “Argo” received seven Oscar nominations – including Best Picture – Affleck failed to get a nod for best director.

And a lot of people weren’t happy about the decision.

Fans and actors alike – including Oscar-nominated Bradley Cooper for “Silver Linings Playbook” – cried that Affleck was robbed.

It was evident how shocked Affleck looked when his name was announced.

Photo: BBC News screencap

Really shocked.

Photo: AOL Video

(It probably helped he had good luck doodles on his hands from his daughters Violet, seven, and Seraphina, four.)

Affleck then got the last word in about his Oscar snub when he joked about it on stage.

“I would like to thank the Academy,” said Affleck. “I’m kidding, I’m kidding. This is the one that counts.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Though most were upset with Affleck’s snub at the Oscars, he wasn’t the only big name deprived of a best director nod.

“Zero Dark 30” director Kathryn Bigelow also saw her film nominated for Best Picture while failing to receive a nod along with “Les Misérables” director Tom Hooper.

SEE ALSO: All the snubs and surprises of the Oscar nominations >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.