You Can Take Stanford's Course On Startup Engineering Online

Andrew Mo, Stanford computer science graduate.

Interested in joining or founding a startup but have no idea where to begin? Or perhaps you’re interested in walking a mile in the shoes of a developer at a startup to see what it’s like?



There’s a (free) class for that, and it’s taught by two of the best computer science professors in the Silicon Valley.

Available on Coursera, one of the companies we recently wrote about that’s trying to disrupt education in this country, Startup Engineering aims to teach you everything there is to know about creating a modern tech startup.

Going beyond merely teaching students how to code, the course goes in-depth on topics like turning your app into a product that generates revenue, creating a project that can scale to audiences in the millions, and creating an API that can let your final project turn into a platform for others to build from.

Whether you’re an experienced programmer or you’ve merely dabbled in coding (you do need some experience), you should see if the course is for you. It could be very lucrative, according to an email from the professors teaching the class:

Finally, perhaps one anecdote will give a sense of what you will gain from the course. In 2007 a relatively small Stanford class of 75 students wrote apps for the then-nascent Facebook platform. Within 10 weeks, the students had amassed more than sixteen million users and one million dollars in revenue. And that was five years ago, before the worldwide installation of hundreds of millions of smartphones and tablets. What will happen today once we have 100,000+ students learning startup engineering in parallel, building apps with mobile platforms as a first class target?

