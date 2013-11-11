A Look At Aereo: The Live Internet TV That's Scaring The Pants Off Broadcasters

Aereo is a service that let’s you watch live television broadcasts via the Internet for $US8 a month.
Broadcasters like CBS and Fox are not happy about Aereo.
They’ve been suing the three-year-old startup, which is backed by billionaire media mogul Barry Diller, so far to no avail.
In the meantime, Aereo has expanded its service to more cities nationwide. It’s available in Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, New York, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Miami, Salt Lake City, with plans to soon be in about 20 cities.
Aereo works by letting you stream live network TV (ABC, NBC, PBS, Fox, etc.) to your computer, tablet, or smartphone. You can also use it to record shows in a virtual DVR and watch them later.
The selection of stations isn't as fantastic as cable, but its pretty good. Here are the channels in Denver.
You can connect with your friends using Aereo on Facebook, but it's so new that I didn't have any Facebook Aereo friends.
You can still post to Facebook or Twitter straight from Aereo. It's great for chatting about the game, or other stuff you're watching.
When using the DVR, you can skip through commercials, just like any other DVR. (See the skip button below the screen.)
You can add up to five devices from the same account (PC, tablet, Internet-enabled TV, your kid's tablet).
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.