You can take a free virtual tour of Windsor Castle, the largest occupied castle in the world where the Queen is self-isolating

Mikhaila Friel
BBC One/YouTube, Getty ImagesThe Queen gave a speech to the nation about the coronavirus from Windsor Castle on Sunday.

Windsor Castle has been a royal residence for more than 900 years and is currently the largest occupied castle in the world. The virtual tour starts with the castle’s Waterloo Chamber.

The room is mainly used for private investitures, however, it is available for members of the public to view when they visit the castle.

It’s filled with paintings of historical figures and nobility by artist Sir Thomas Lawrence, including the portraits of the Duke of Wellington, Pope Pius VII, and Charles, Archduke of Austria.

Next up is the Crimson Drawing Room, a room used by the Queen to host private events. Like the Waterloo Chamber, this room is also available to the public for part of the year.

The drawing room appeals to visitors with its striking red decor and its stunning view of the nearby Berkshire countryside.

The room was refurbished after being devastated by a fire in 1992.

The final room on the tour is St George’s Hall, where Her Majesty hosts state banquets for international visitors.

The dining items on the table were created for George IV in 1806, however, they have never been replaced and are still used to this day by our current monarch.

Source: Windsor Castle

