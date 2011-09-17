More Scenes From This Weekend's Anti-Wall Street Protests In Lower Manhattan

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

Nonviolent protestors occupied the Wall Street area in peaceful, yet loud, demonstrations Saturday.The event, which is being called #OccupyWallStreet and #TakeWallStreet on Twitter, included a variety of groups with different agendas.



Some were angry with banks, the president and the government, while others were concerned with issues such as poverty and the death penalty.

One group called Adbuster’s goal was to have President Obama end “the influence money has over our representatives in Washington.”

