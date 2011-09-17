More Scenes From This Weekend's Anti-Wall Street Protests In Lower Manhattan

Julia La Roche
TakeBackWallSt

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

Nonviolent protestors occupied the Wall Street area in peaceful, yet loud, demonstrations Saturday.The event, which is being called #OccupyWallStreet and #TakeWallStreet on Twitter, included a variety of groups with different agendas.

Some were angry with banks, the president and the government, while others were concerned with issues such as poverty and the death penalty.

One group called Adbuster’s goal was to have President Obama end “the influence money has over our representatives in Washington.”

Police blocked Wall Street and only residents who live in the neighbourhood were permitted.

Since demonstrators were not allowed on Wall Street they convened near Battery Park.

Many took to the steps of the Smithsonian Museum of the American Indian to lead the crowd in chants.

Members of Group Anonymous told us they plan to camp out in the area for months, not just this weekend.

Here's their song.

Some people wrote their messages on the sidewalks with chalk.

Others waved flags and carried posters.

The lady told us she's protesting because she's angry with Citi Bank for refusing to refinance her daughter's mortgage.

There was definitely a lot of noise. This woman made some drumming with wooden spoons.

There were police and security guards near Bank of New York Mellon. There weren't any protestors though.

In case you missed it...

Check out What Happens Inside A Fancy Wall Street Party At A Museum >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.