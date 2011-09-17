More Scenes From This Weekend's Anti-Wall Street Protests In Lower Manhattan

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider
Nonviolent protestors occupied the Wall Street area in peaceful, yet loud, demonstrations Saturday.The event, which is being called #OccupyWallStreet and #TakeWallStreet on Twitter, included a variety of groups with different agendas.
Some were angry with banks, the president and the government, while others were concerned with issues such as poverty and the death penalty.
One group called Adbuster’s goal was to have President Obama end “the influence money has over our representatives in Washington.”
Many took to the steps of the Smithsonian Museum of the American Indian to lead the crowd in chants.
Members of Group Anonymous told us they plan to camp out in the area for months, not just this weekend.
The lady told us she's protesting because she's angry with Citi Bank for refusing to refinance her daughter's mortgage.
There were police and security guards near Bank of New York Mellon. There weren't any protestors though.
