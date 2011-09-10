Take Back Control Of Your Mac With These Easy Unix Commands

A Belgian web developer named Mathias Bynens has shared an impressive collection of Unix commands to help you customise your Mac as you see fit.



Unix isn’t especially easy to learn, but it’s all your Mac knows. So when you “speak” to your computer in its native language, it listens.

To make use of these commands, open up Terminal and type the them in.

But be very careful — it’s easy to mess things up beyond repair when horsing around in Terminal.

A few of our favourites appear below, but head over to Mathias’s GitHub page for the full list.

Enable highlight hover effect for the grid view of a stack (Dock): defaults write com.apple.dock mouse-over-hilte-stack -bool true

Disable auto-correct: defaults write NSGlobalDomain NSAutomaticSpellingCorrectionEnabled -bool false

Show the Library folder: chflags nohidden ~/Library<

