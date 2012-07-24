Tour Major League Gaming's StarCraft II Summer Arena On Our Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Visit

Photo: Ana Douglas / Business Insider

30-two players from all the over world converged at Major League Gaming’s (MLG) headquarters in New York City this past weekend for the StarCraft II (SC2) Summer Arena.Up for grabs was a total of $26,000 in prize money (split between the winners), as well as an all-expenses paid trip to the Summer Championship in Raleigh later next month for the top 16 players.



We were lucky enough to attend this exclusive event and over the weekend managed to meet some big name players and casters, including MLG Co-Founder and CEO Sundance DiGiovanni, Manuel Schenkhuizen, aka “Grubby,” and Sean Plott, aka “day9” (SC2 casting legend), as well as some up-and-comers.

One of them, Zerg player Gage “Sasquatch” DuBose, had just recently moved into the Team “Complexity” house. Along with his three other teammates, the 18-year old now practiced eight to nine hours a day. And all that practice certainly came in handy as his first game of the weekend was against the highest seeded player from the Spring Championship, Yang “Alicia” Joon Sik of Team “SlayerS.”

Another new face at the event was 16-year old, Chris “Illusion” Lee. He had also just moved into his team house (San Diego-based Team “Quantic Gaming”) for the summer. The rising junior’s passion for the game was evident in our interview, stating that he was “travelling the world playing games, so it was pretty cool.” He also reassured us that managing his professional SC2 career and high school life was “pretty easy and not too taxing,” where during the school year, he always manged to get in at least six hours of practice in a day.

In a dramatic final, “Alicia” was eventually ousted by Yoon Young Suh, aka “Taeja” in a 4-2 victory. The 17-year old Terran player took home an impressive $10,000 in prize money.

Now check out our exclusive behind-the-scenes tour, courtesy of MLG.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.