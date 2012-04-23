Take A Walk Around The Absolutely Gorgeous Lamborghini SUV

Urus in Beijing with Lamborghini CEO Stefan Winkelmann

Photo: Courtesy Lamborghini

Lamborghini’s second SUV, the Urus, officially debuted Sunday at the Beijing Auto Show.We were able to show you a leaked image on Friday, but now Lamborghini has unleashed tons of pictures of this beautiful concept.



But this is a concept in name alone.

Make no mistake, the Urus is heading for production. Right now, it looks like it could be on the market as soon as 2015 and it should have a starting price north of $200,000.

