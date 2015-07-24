A team of top interior designers was asked to create the ultimate summer house -- here's what it looks like

The 2015 Hamptons Designer Showhouse contains 16 unique interior designs in every room of the house — including the mudroom, basement, and bathroom. Each designer was responsible for one room, which is the best calling card ever if you’re a decorator looking to catch the eyes of local mansion owners on the East End. The showhouse will kick off with a gala preview party on July 25 benefiting a local hospital. The house will be open for visitors until September 7.

