Take A Tour Through LinkedIn's Offices High Up In The Empire State Building

LinkedIn’s corporate headquarters is in Mountain View, Calif., of course but the booming social network has also had a New York office for the last couple of years with 100 staffers in it.The site couldn’t be more “New York,” in fact: It’s on the 25th floor of the Empire State Building, the marbled art deco masterpiece that dominates the Manhattan skyline.



We went there recently to chat with LinkedIn’s advertising chief, Jonathan Lister, vp/North America sales and marketing solutions.

Before we tell you what he said, however, here’s a look at what it’s like to work at LinkedIn. Mostly, the place looks a lot like any other corporate office in New York: cubes on the outside near the windows and offices with doors in the middle.

But LinkedIn also has a sense of humour: There’s parking for scooters, a branded LinkedIn Foosball table and an intra-office “pimp my pod” contest for the best-dressed desks.

