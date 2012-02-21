Take A Tour Through LinkedIn's Offices High Up In The Empire State Building

Jim Edwards
empire state building

Photo: Jim Edwards / BI

LinkedIn’s corporate headquarters is in Mountain View, Calif., of course but the booming social network has also had a New York office for the last couple of years with 100 staffers in it.The site couldn’t be more “New York,” in fact: It’s on the 25th floor of the Empire State Building, the marbled art deco masterpiece that dominates the Manhattan skyline.

We went there recently to chat with LinkedIn’s advertising chief, Jonathan Lister, vp/North America sales and marketing solutions.

Before we tell you what he said, however, here’s a look at what it’s like to work at LinkedIn. Mostly, the place looks a lot like any other corporate office in New York: cubes on the outside near the windows and offices with doors in the middle.

But LinkedIn also has a sense of humour: There’s parking for scooters, a branded LinkedIn Foosball table and an intra-office “pimp my pod” contest for the best-dressed desks.

LinkedIn's offices are on the 25th floor of the Empire State building.

This is the entrance: Convenient for Starbucks.

There's a lot of marble in the lobby and hallways, including this inlaid silhouette in the elevators.

Reception: The photos show LinkedIn staffers having fun.

Elsewhere in reception, staffers have stuck Polaroids of themselves to this giant LinkedIn logo.

They have branded parking for Razr scooters.

Our host was Jonathan Lister, vp/North America sales and marketing solutions. He normally works in the Mountain View office.

The conference rooms are all named after parks in New York.

Three guys plotting world domination.

This conference room had a giant monitor and a set of video games.

The view: The windows are dirty because it's difficult to clean them when you're 25 floors in the air.

LinkedIn branded Foosball!

This is New York, after all.

A branded lunch fridge!

Cubeland: Fairly typical.

These guys went with Chinese lanterns and parasols.

And here's a tiki hut pod.

This coffee machine is gigantic.

It's a Starbucks machine—guess who's an advertising client on LinkedIn?

King Kong wasn't there the day we showed up.

