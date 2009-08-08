Take A Tour Of The Tipped Shanghai Building (VIDEO)

The Shanghai building that just fell over in one piece is proving the old adage, “one man’s fallen building is another man’s tourist attraction,” quite correct. That’s an adage, right?



Regardless, those of a curious spirit and deep pockets can take a tour in Shanghai for $220 that includes some gawking at the famous fallen building. Here’s a Japanese news report on the building and some information on the tour via Infrastructurist.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.