Take a tour of the most expensive home for sale in Seattle

Dennis Green
Laurelhurst Seattle mansionEstately

The most expensive listing in Seattle isn’t a city slicker’s penthouse. It’s a tree-covered paradise on the shores of Lake Washington.

Designed by architect Craig Stillwell, the Northwestern contemporary home was built in 2008. Dave Malcolm, the managing director of Microsoft Accelerator, along with wife Shelley, bought the property in 2004 for $US3.5 million and spent four years building the gorgeous house, according to Curbed.

Keep scrolling for an inside-out tour.

Seattle's most expensive home has just hit the market.

Estately

It's a lakefront beauty incorporating modern design and breathtaking views of Lake Washington.

Estately

Natural wood finishes co-mingle with beamed ceilings.

Estately

The house is a huge, measuring a total of 11,800 square feet.

Estately

The family room opens out onto the backyard via Fleetwood doors.

Estately

It's hard to imagine the sparse, modern kitchen ever getting dirty.

Estately

You can gaze at the lake while you cook.

Estately

The property is covered with trees, making for some beautiful views during the daytime.

Estately

Th master bedroom has sunlight and shelf space in spades. The house has seven bedrooms in total.

Estately

This giant bathroom has a jetted tub, basin sink, and rainfall shower head.

Estately

There's a full exercise room as well, with water views. Noticing a trend here?

Estately

The second floor's outdoor space is second to none.

Estately

But then again, the first floor's outdoor sitting area is no slouch.

Estately

There's no pool, but there is a roomy Jacuzzi.

Estately

The dock is huge.

Estately

The property spans 145 feet of waterfront.

Estately

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.