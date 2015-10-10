Take a tour of the most expensive home for sale in Seattle

The most expensive listing in Seattle isn’t a city slicker’s penthouse. It’s a tree-covered paradise on the shores of Lake Washington.

Designed by architect Craig Stillwell, the Northwestern contemporary home was built in 2008. Dave Malcolm, the managing director of Microsoft Accelerator, along with wife Shelley, bought the property in 2004 for $US3.5 million and spent four years building the gorgeous house, according to Curbed.

Keep scrolling for an inside-out tour.

Seattle's most expensive home has just hit the market. Estately It's a lakefront beauty incorporating modern design and breathtaking views of Lake Washington. Estately Natural wood finishes co-mingle with beamed ceilings. Estately The house is a huge, measuring a total of 11,800 square feet. Estately The family room opens out onto the backyard via Fleetwood doors. Estately It's hard to imagine the sparse, modern kitchen ever getting dirty. Estately You can gaze at the lake while you cook. Estately The property is covered with trees, making for some beautiful views during the daytime. Estately Th master bedroom has sunlight and shelf space in spades. The house has seven bedrooms in total. Estately This giant bathroom has a jetted tub, basin sink, and rainfall shower head. Estately There's a full exercise room as well, with water views. Noticing a trend here? Estately The second floor's outdoor space is second to none. Estately But then again, the first floor's outdoor sitting area is no slouch. Estately There's no pool, but there is a roomy Jacuzzi. Estately The dock is huge. Estately The property spans 145 feet of waterfront. Estately

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.