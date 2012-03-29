Take A Trip Through The Real 'Hunger Games' Set In North Carolina

You don’t need a theme park to experience the magic of “The Hunger Games” when you can just head to the the set yourself.



Now that “The Hunger Games” has whet people’s appetite at the box office, people want more.

A sequel isn’t due out in theatres for more than another year, so fans naturally want to do the next best thing—visit the set.

North Carolina hears you.

N.C.’s Division of Tourism came up with a four-day self-guided tour for diehard “Hunger Games” fans guiding people from the Hunger Games’ Capitol to Asheville and back again.

Day 1

Imagine you’re Effie, leaving the decadence of the Capitol (Raleigh), dropping by District 12 (Hildebran), then landing in a fun-loving place that makes film stars feel at home (Asheville).

Day 2

Having eaten as well as the Tributes during training, prepare to enter the Arena (DuPont State Recreational Forest between Brevard and Hendersonville).

Day 3

Journey from the heart of District 12 (Shelby) to the belly of the Capitol (Charlotte) and sense the atmospheric change from small-town warmth to urban cool.

Day 4

Explore the Capitol (Charlotte), which turns out to be Haymitch’s kind of place. (They’re talking about the moonshine.)

Can only take a day trip out? They offer up 12 places to re-live the action, too.

N.C. encourages people to visit the town of Hildebran, home to “Hunger Games” filming for District 12. However, travellers be warned, the small town is private property.

Still, others can shell out money for tours provided by Hunger Games Fan Tours company. (This is real.) The tours are organised by Leigh Trapp, who have held previous fan tours for “Harry Potter” and “Twilight” fans, and Tammy Hopkins ranging from $79 to $389 from April through September.

Tours take fans throughout DuPont State Recreational Forest complete with a “sponsor”—er guide—to see sites used in the film. The more expensive trip offers archery lessons, Ziplining through tree tops and camo-face painting among other wilderness activities.

Can’t afford to take the trip to North Carolina? We have you covered. Take the four-day trip through “The Hunger Games” set in a few minutes.

