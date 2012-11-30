Take A Tour Of The Gorgeous New iTunes

Photo: Apple

Apple released a refreshed version of its popular iTunes music player today. The update streamlines the product, replacing lists of songs with a strongly visual interface.We’ve been using iTunes 11 for a few hours and so far we are really happy with the experience.



In the meantime, take a tour of iTunes 11’s newest features. (And don’t forget to check back next week for our official review of iTunes 11.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.