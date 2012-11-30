Take A Tour Of The Gorgeous New iTunes

Kevin Smith
Photo: Apple

Apple released a refreshed version of its popular iTunes music player today. The update streamlines the product, replacing lists of songs with a strongly visual interface.We’ve been using iTunes 11 for a few hours and so far we are really happy with the experience.

In the meantime, take a tour of iTunes 11’s newest features. (And don’t forget to check back next week for our official review of iTunes 11.)

The first thing you'll notice is that your iTunes icon has changed slightly. The musical note, previously black, is now filled in.

Here it is. iTunes 11 is very streamlined. We really like the design. It feels more like the iPad app—if only our Mac had a touchscreen.

iTunes 11 wants you to view it in the Album view. If you have a lot of artwork—an extra you typically get with paid downloads—it shows everything in big beautiful photos.

Clicking on an album expands it, showing the songs in album order. It also displays the album art larger. Another neat feature: If you don't have the entire album, you can buy it from here.

This is the new mini player. It makes it much easier to see what song is playing and jump to the next one.

If you want to view by a particular artist, select Artist at the top and scroll through.

Music videos are organised in a separate section.

Movies, too ...

And for some reason, iTunes Radio is still alive—does anyone listen to Internet radio via iTunes?

The iTunes Store looks different as well. Popular albums now scroll at the top of the screen in cover view format.

And in a welcome addition, you can now review what items you've previewed in the past.

That's it! Try it out and tell us what you think in the comments.

