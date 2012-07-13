Take A Tour Of The Church Of Scientology's Epic Real Estate Empire

Photo: Ben Stanfield / Flickr, CC
The Church of Scientology—thrust into the limelight recently due to the divorce of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise—claims it has more than 9,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups worldwide.Cruise has donated at least $7.7 million to the church over the years, and the church has turned some of that money into a series of spectacular churches, offices and community centres. (This building in Hollywood, right, is an example. Click to enlarge.)
The Scientology Media unit has published a number of pristine photos of its holdings over the years. We mixed them up with some regular folks’ pics from Flickr, too.
Take a look.
This is the Church of Scientology in Moscow, in the city's central Garden Ring, a mile from Red Square.
The 'Scientology Ideal organisation for Mexico' stands adjacent to Mexico's Fine Art Palace and the neighbouring National Bank, Mexico's Supreme Court and the National Palace. It's six stories and 55,000 square feet.
This 185,000-square-foot printing and distribution centre in Los Angeles is staffed entirely by Church members.
This church in Melbourne, Australia, was dedicated in 2011, in a ceremony attended by 2,000 Scientologists and their leader, David Miscavige.
The dedication of the Church of Scientology in Sacramento, Calif., was attended by more than 2,500 Scientologists, and their guests.
This triangular building was the Transamerica building before the much larger and more famous one was built nearby in San Francisco.
Not all of Scientology's buildings are huge. This is a storefront—with a protester in front of it—in Manchester, U.K.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.