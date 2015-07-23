Here's what happens when you ask a bunch of talented designers to create the ultimate summer house

Jeff Cully/EEFAS The squad of designers who decorated the home are some of the best in the Hamptons.

The East End’s best designers have joined forces to create the summer house of your dreams.

The 2015 Hamptons Designer Showhouse contains 16 unique interior designs in every room of the house — including the mudroom, basement, and bathroom. Each designer was responsible for one room — which is the best calling card ever if you’re a decorator looking to catch the eyes of local mansion owners in need of an interiors update. The showhouse will kick off with a gala preview party on July 25 benefiting a local hospital. The house will be open for visitors until September 7.

Keep scrolling for an inside-out tour of the impeccably decorated showhouse.

The house itself was built by Christopher Tufo Design & Build Foyer by Elissa Grayner Interior Design Dining room by Barbara Page Home Kitchen by Marlania Teich Designs Main living room by Patricia Fisher Design Patio by Katherine Jessica Interior Design Library by Robert Brown Interior Design Mudroom by Scot Meacham Wood Design Bathroom by Baltimore Design Group Basement by Melanie Roy Design Upstairs bedroom number one by Elise Som Design Studio Upstairs bedroom number two by Denise McGaha Interiors Game room by Melanie Roy Design Upstairs bedroom number three by Hagins & Mortimer Design Upstairs bedroom number three by Flynnside Out Master bedroom by Dyfari Interiors LLC Downstairs rec room by Timothy Brown Studio

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.