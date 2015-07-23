Here's what happens when you ask a bunch of talented designers to create the ultimate summer house

The East End’s best designers have joined forces to create the summer house of your dreams.
The 2015 Hamptons Designer Showhouse contains 16 unique interior designs in every room of the house — including the mudroom, basement, and bathroom. Each designer was responsible for one room — which is the best calling card ever if you’re a decorator looking to catch the eyes of local mansion owners in need of an interiors update. The showhouse will kick off with a gala preview party on July 25 benefiting a local hospital. The house will be open for visitors until September 7.
Keep scrolling for an inside-out tour of the impeccably decorated showhouse.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.