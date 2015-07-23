Here's what happens when you ask a bunch of talented designers to create the ultimate summer house

Dennis Green
Master Bedroom Dyfari Interiors LLCJeff Cully/EEFASThe squad of designers who decorated the home are some of the best in the Hamptons.

The East End’s best designers have joined forces to create the summer house of your dreams.

The 2015 Hamptons Designer Showhouse contains 16 unique interior designs in every room of the house — including the mudroom, basement, and bathroom. Each designer was responsible for one room — which is the best calling card ever if you’re a decorator looking to catch the eyes of local mansion owners in need of an interiors update. The showhouse will kick off with a gala preview party on July 25 benefiting a local hospital. The house will be open for visitors until September 7.

Keep scrolling for an inside-out tour of the impeccably decorated showhouse.

The house itself was built by Christopher Tufo Design & Build

Foyer by Elissa Grayner Interior Design

Dining room by Barbara Page Home

Kitchen by Marlania Teich Designs

Main living room by Patricia Fisher Design

Patio by Katherine Jessica Interior Design

Library by Robert Brown Interior Design

Mudroom by Scot Meacham Wood Design

Bathroom by Baltimore Design Group

Basement by Melanie Roy Design

Upstairs bedroom number one by Elise Som Design Studio

Upstairs bedroom number two by Denise McGaha Interiors

Game room by Melanie Roy Design

Upstairs bedroom number three by Hagins & Mortimer Design

Upstairs bedroom number three by Flynnside Out

Master bedroom by Dyfari Interiors LLC

Downstairs rec room by Timothy Brown Studio

