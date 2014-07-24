Take A Tour Of Spotify's New NYC Office (And Their Really Cool Graffiti Art)

Back in 2007, Spotify was made up of just eight employees in Stockholm. Now the music streaming startup is hitting exciting milestones like 10 million paying subscribers and more than 40 million active users. And the company has grown way beyond its small team of eight.
Spotify has 11 offices around the world, and one of those is just around the corner from Business Insider, so we decided to take a trip over and welcome them to the area.
Spotify moved into the office this past September and is just finishing up the final touches on the space, including a brand new deck that looks out on the New York City skyline.
It just so happened that when we stopped by, the office’s house band was on stage rocking out. But don’t worry, we managed to tear ourselves away for a few minutes to bring you this photo-tour.
You'll notice that there are no individual offices. Instead Spotify works with an open environment with 'walls' made of string.
But if any employee needs to buy some headphones to block out the surrounding sound, he can always go to the tech vending machine.
This graffiti -- found on one of the conference room doors -- is a rendering of Spotify CEO and cofounder Daniel Ek.
But if employees are looking for a different kind of view, they can always step outside to the office's new deck.
