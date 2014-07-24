Take A Tour Of Spotify's New NYC Office (And Their Really Cool Graffiti Art)

Rebecca Borison
Back in 2007, Spotify was made up of just eight employees in Stockholm. Now the music streaming startup is hitting exciting milestones like 10 million paying subscribers and more than 40 million active users. And the company has grown way beyond its small team of eight.

Spotify has 11 offices around the world, and one of those is just around the corner from Business Insider, so we decided to take a trip over and welcome them to the area.

Spotify moved into the office this past September and is just finishing up the final touches on the space, including a brand new deck that looks out on the New York City skyline.

It just so happened that when we stopped by, the office’s house band was on stage rocking out. But don’t worry, we managed to tear ourselves away for a few minutes to bring you this photo-tour.

Spotify's New York Office is located on West 18th Street.

The office is home to a little over 300 Spotify employees.

One half of the floor holds the engineering, tech, and product folks.

And the other half deals more with the licensing, marketing, and advertising side.

You'll notice that there are no individual offices. Instead Spotify works with an open environment with 'walls' made of string.

But if any employee needs to buy some headphones to block out the surrounding sound, he can always go to the tech vending machine.

That may be helpful when employees are having jam sessions in the middle of the office.

Or when the house band The Black List plays a (loud) set in the office's auditorium like town hall.

And what would a startup be without its game rooms...

Employees can play some video games in their spare time.

Or a round of Ping Pong...

Or pool.

Spotify prides itself on its happening kitchen, where employees avoid the sad 'desk lunch.'

It also prides itself on the office's unique street art.

This graffiti -- found on one of the conference room doors -- is a rendering of Spotify CEO and cofounder Daniel Ek.

Spotify actually brought in street artists to get the graffiti that spreads across the whole floor.

But if employees are looking for a different kind of view, they can always step outside to the office's new deck.

Where they can get a bit of sun while working on their latest projects.

