Take A Tour Of Playboy's New "Safe-For-Work" Website

Playboy’s new (relatively) work-computer-friendly, non-nude website, The Smoking Jacket, went live this morning.paidContent’s David Kaplan reported on the launch this morning (he initially broke the news about the site on May 6 following Playboy’s Q1 earnings call), quoting Playboy’s chief content officer and former Maxim.com editor Jimmy Jellinek, who said:



“Cube dwellers and office drones alike shall rejoice at this fun, sexy, satirical antidote to the drudgery of the work day.”

In a very brief introductory video, an appropriately smoking jacket-clad Hugh Hefner (who’s been busy trying to buy up the remaining Playboy shares he doesn’t own and take the company private), describes the site thusly:

“The smoking jacket isn’t just something I like to wear around the mansion. It’s Playboy’s new safe for work website. And next to the mansion, it’s the best hangout on the planet.”

But the AP has a bit more on the business decision behind launching the site:

It’ll rely on humour to reach Playboy’s target audience, men 25 to 34 years old, when they are most likely to be in front of a computer screen.

“A lot of our audience logs on (to Playboy.com) after work and we saw that we were missing a golden opportunity to reach guys when they’re online the most: when they’re sitting at their desk, not working, sending e-mails to their friends,” said Jimmy Jellinek, Playboy’s editorial director.

You won’t find long-form articles and interviews like you do in the print magazine, but there will be tame photos from the archives going back to 1983, and shorter write ups like listicles and links to funny Internet memes.

Here’s the feature that was leading the homepage at launch:

Jellinek told the AP he’d be happy if the site got 1 million monthly uniques. (Playboy.com gets around 6 million.)

