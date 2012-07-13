Take A Tour Of Peyton Manning's New $4.5 Million Denver Mansion

Photo: Courtesy of Fuller Sotheby’s International Realty

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, who signed a five-year, $96 million dollar contract with the Broncos, is finally settling into his new home in Colorado.Manning recently purchased this $4.575 million dollar mansion in Cherry Hills Village, which is about 20 minutes outside of the city.



The 16,464-square-foot estate has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and three partial bathrooms.

The four-time NFL MVP actually got a good deal — the house was originally bought in 2005 for $5.7 million, according to Inside Real Estate News.

