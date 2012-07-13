Take A Tour Of Peyton Manning's New $4.5 Million Denver Mansion

Nicholas Schwartz
Peyton Manning house

Photo: Courtesy of Fuller Sotheby’s International Realty

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, who signed a five-year, $96 million dollar contract with the Broncos, is finally settling into his new home in Colorado.Manning recently purchased this $4.575 million dollar mansion in Cherry Hills Village, which is about 20 minutes outside of the city.

The 16,464-square-foot estate has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and three partial bathrooms.

The four-time NFL MVP actually got a good deal — the house was originally bought in 2005 for $5.7 million, according to Inside Real Estate News.

The gate to Manning's new mansion.

The house features some lovely landscaping out front.

A view from the backyard.

Peyton can host team barbecues.

A second-floor balcony.

The estate comes with 3.4 acres of land.

The foyer.

An opposite view of the foyer.

A well-lit sitting area.

One of the seven full bathrooms.

One of the seven bedrooms in the house.

A different sitting area, with a piano.

The kitchen and dining area.

A different view of the kitchen.

The house also includes an elevator on all three levels.

Another dining area.

An office.

Yet another office.

The billiard room.

Peyton's new wine cellar.

