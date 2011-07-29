PHOTOS: Inside A 19th Century Factory In Greenwich Village That's Still Operating

Photo: jenniferhamblett.com

Nestled in the heart of Greenwich Village, across from designer stores and juice bars, is New York’s last remaining metal foundry. It is a treasure trove of decorative hardware, ornate fixtures and fittings for some of New York’s most historic and beautiful buildings.Take a Tour in Photos and Video >



“It felt like entering another world,” remembers architect Robert Farrell, of his first visit to the factory and showroom on Jane Street.

The four story building has been the home of the family business since 1892. It has survived many economic downturns, changes in styles and the invention of electricity (they still have an original elevator that runs on DC current).

Started by French immigrant Pierre Emmanuel Guerin, the company still remains in the family today. Andy Ward, Pierre Emmanuel’s great grand nephew, runs the business today alongside Manager Martin Grubman and four French cats that keep the factory rodent free.

Products are made on site; travelling from the downstairs pattern room to the top floor foundry, then working their way down via various departments to be fit, plated and polished. The methods used are almost identical to those used 150 years ago.

