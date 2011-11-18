This Awesome Office Was Inspired By Indiana Jones, NYC Subways And The Stock Exchange

Photo: Glassdoor

A cool office campus can make a huge difference in worker productivity and innovation — something that companies like Google and Epic Systems Corporation take seriously.Glassdoor shared with us some amazing photos of Epic Systems’ $500 million campus in Verona, Wisc., featuring an Indiana Jones-inspired tunnel, a New York City subway car replica, and model of the New York Stock Exchange, among other things.



Click here to see the campus>

The tech company, which develops electronic medical records, has around 5,000 employees and expects to grow by another 1,000 by the end of 2012 — which is why it’s building even more cool buildings, which the city estimates will cost around $75 million.

It’s a fast-growing company because it’s in an “industry that is projected to grow more than 12 per cent a year, topping $8.3 billion by 2016,” according to the Wisconsin State Journal, which also reports that Epic’s 2011 revenues are expected to reach about $1.1 billion.

Epic makes software for mid-size and large medical groups, hospitals and integrated healthcare organisations. It serves 240 clients and says 1 in 4 physicians will use EpicCare once its rollout is complete.

