Take A Tour Of CNBC's New Set On The NYSE Floor

CNBC’s vice president of operations Steve Fastook gives a tour of CNBC’s new set on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, which was officially unveiled today.



“This was really challenging — this set had to be on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange — it’s a historic landmark — and everything we did had to be in conjunction with the look and feel of this floor,” says Fastook.

Check it out here. [via TalkingBizNews]

