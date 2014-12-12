Take A Tour Of Billionaire Richard Branson's Ski Chalet, Which You Can Rent For $180,000 A Week

If you’re looking to make a trip to the Swiss Alps this winter, consider a stay at Richard Branson’s ski chalet.

A property in the the Virgin Limited Edition collection, the Lodge is a nine-bedroom mansion that can be rented for between $US88,000 and $US180,000 a week, depending on the season.

Amazing features include an on-site masseuse, Michelin-trained chef, and indoor and outdoor pools.

