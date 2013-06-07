CAMP CUPCAKE: Take A Tour Of America's Cushiest Prison

An ex-Michigan Supreme Court justice who pleaded guilty to mortgage fraud is likely heading to federal prison camp in West Virginia.
But Diane Hathaway could have it a lot worse. A judge has recommended she be sent to “FCP Alderson” in the foothills of West Virginia’s Allegheny mountains.
The minimum-security facility is known as “Camp Cupcake.”
Martha Stewart went there. So did an ex-beauty queen who was busted for insider trading and a famous American Jazz singer.
The 159-acre minimum-security prison camp is nestled in the scenic hills near Greenbrier State Forest, on the bank of Greenbrier River. The small town of Alderson, W. Va. is located east across the river.
Built in 1928, the prison is actually the first federal prison for women. It uses a reformatory model where women are housed in 'cottages' and there's no barbed wire. The had one famous escapee who took advantage of the low security there.
Lynette 'Squeaky' Fromme was sentenced to life in prison after her attempt to assassinate President Gerald Ford in 1975. She escaped Alderson in 1987 but was recaptured two days later and was ultimately released in 2009.
During her time at Alderson, Fromme had access to a wide range of educational courses from G.E.D. classes to college classes to vocational training. The prison also has a number of recreational classes: yoga (which Martha Stewart reportedly started), fitness, aerobics, cosmetology, and stress relief.
Martha Stewart was sentenced to five months in prison after she was found guilty of insider trading. She told the Washington Post that her 'daily interactions with the staff and fellow inmates here at Alderson are marked by fair treatment and mutual respect.' Fans sent her more than 15,000 e-mails in her first month there.
The press lined up by the tree-lined gates of FCP Alderson after Martha was sent there in 2004. The trees make it look like she was headed to summer camp or college instead of prison.
All inmates have access to e-mail (at 5 cents per minute), a common area, television room, and a library. There is also an electronic law library, a hospital, a chapel, and an education building.
Women start out in buildings that can house as many as 125 women, and they're moved to 'cottages' with 60 women if they behave well. They share a room with one other inmate.
When she wasn't getting fan mail, Stewart did maintenance including scrubbing floors and cleaning offices.
All inmates must hold jobs at the prison, unless they have a medical condition that prohibits them from working. Most inmates get holidays off.
In addition, apprenticeship programs are offered for teacher assistants, cooks, and electricians, among other professions.
And when they're not working, they can wander the grounds.
Inmates are allowed to exit the buildings after the morning count, but must sign out and specify where they are going. They have to return to their dorms by 4:00 p.m.
In the 1930s and 1940s, sewing was part of the vocational training program.
During that era, the prison had perhaps its most famous inmate ...
The jazz singer and songwriter served time in the 1940s for drug possession.
