CAMP CUPCAKE: Take A Tour Of America's Cushiest Prison

﻿Diane Hathaway laughs as she’s presented with her robe in January 2009.

An ex-Michigan Supreme Court justice who pleaded guilty to mortgage fraud is likely heading to federal prison camp in West Virginia.



But Diane Hathaway could have it a lot worse. A judge has recommended she be sent to “FCP Alderson” in the foothills of West Virginia’s Allegheny mountains.

The minimum-security facility is known as “Camp Cupcake.”

Martha Stewart went there. So did an ex-beauty queen who was busted for insider trading and a famous American Jazz singer.

