Take A Tour Inside The Sprawling Mansion Where Michael Jackson Died

Michael Jackson’s rented home in which he died is now on the market for $23.9 million.

Photo: Zillow/AP

The final home where Michael Jackson was able to stare at “The Man in the Mirror” for the very last time has hit the market—again.The 18,000-square-foot, French chateau-style Carolwood estate is on sale for $23.9 million.



And for the first time ever, Zillow is taking prospective buyers and voyeuristic fans on a video tour inside the house.

The home boasts seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a screening room, wine cellar, guest house and pool—all on 1.25 acres of land in a secluded Los Angeles neighbourhood.

Jackson rented the house for himself and three children right before launching his world tour, until his untimely passing in the home’s master bedroom in 2009.

With the home’s eerie history, it is a tough property to sell, but realtor Mauricio Umansky has stepped up to the challenge.

Umansky also happens to be “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards‘ husband, and says he has a special connection to the late king of pop.

I knew him and my wife [Kyle] has been friends with Michael Jackson since she was 8 to10 years old… And I personally think there’s some great energy in the house and I see it as a major positive. I’m excited to be selling it.”

But the home may already have a buyer. Pop star Robbie Williams just toured the mansion and is reportedly interested in purchasing the estate.

So before this historic home is snatched off the market, take a look inside and peep a piece of Hollywood history.

