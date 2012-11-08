The L.A. Mansion Where Michael Jackson Died Finally Sold For $18M

Michael Jackson’s final home sells for $18.1 million.

Photo: Zillow/AP

The final home where Michael Jackson was able to stare at “The Man in the Mirror” for the very last time has finally sold.The 18,000-square-foot, French chateau-style Holmby Hills estate, which was on sale for $23.9 million earlier this year, was finally purchased for $18.1 million, according to broker Mauricio Umansky.



While Umansky wouldn’t name the buyer, two people close to the deal told the WSJ it was Steven Mayer, a senior managing director of private investment firm Cerberus Capital Management.

AEG, Jackson’s concert promoter, had been renting $100,000 per month property for the singer, his three children and staff for the six months leading up to his untimely June 2009 death in the home’s master bedroom.

The property, which was previously owned by Ed Hardy owner Hubert Guez, boasts seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, 12 fireplaces, a screening room, wine cellar, guest house and pool—all on 1.25 acres of land in a secluded Los Angeles neighbourhood.

Broker Umansky also happens to be “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards’ husband, and says he has a special connection to the late king of pop.

“I knew him and my wife [Kyle] has been friends with Michael Jackson since she was 8 to10 years old… And I personally think there’s some great energy in the house and I see it as a major positive. I’m excited to be selling it.”

Now take a look inside this historic home, now a part of Hollywood history.

Images courtesy of Zillow.

