Take A Peek Inside Mario Batali's Kitchen, The 'Second favourite' Room In His House

We thought there was nothing more enviable about Mario Batali than his signature orange clogs — that is, until we saw his kitchen.



On Monday’s The Chew, the Italian culinary maestro offers a lens into his home life, showing off an enviably enormous cooking space with not one, but two stoves (one for baking and roasting and the other for keeping things warm).

Keep watching to spot his kitchen quirks, learn about the most important appliance in his house, and learn all about his favourite room in Casa Batali.

